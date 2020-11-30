How to watch Seattle Seahawks at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The last time the Seattle Seahawks traveled to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Eagles, it wasn’t pretty but Russell Wilson connected with DK Metcalf on a 53-yard completion to seal the deal in a 17-9 NFC Wild Card win back on January 5, 2020.

This time around, the stakes are a little different.

The Seahawks (7-3) are coming off an extended break not having played since Thursday Night Football of Week 11 against divisional rival the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles (3-6-1) have been dismantled by injuries this season and are currently riding a two-game losing streak with losses at the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Here’s what our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann had to say on the matchup and specifically Metcalf's return to Lincoln Financial Field on the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with Draft expert and noted Eagles fan Ben Solak:

“Monday night will already be Metcalf’s third game at Lincoln Financial Field, which Solak called a ‘kick in the stomach’ for Eagles fans.

“Seattle’s second-year phenom could be in for another big night depending on how the Eagles choose to matchup with him. Three-time Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay normally sticks to his side of the field rather than shadow a team’s top wideout. Should that tendency remain, Metcalf will get the chance to match up against Avonte Maddox at times. The 5-foot-10 corner with 31.5-inch arms could struggle with the 6-foot-4 Metcalf.”

The Seahawks are a 6.5-point road favorite against the Eagles, odds provided by our partner PointsBet, with an implied point total of 27.5 Seattle points.

Here’s what you need to know about the two teams’ Week 12 matchup:

QUICK HITS:

Seattle is 32-8-1 in primetime games since 2010, including 3-1 this year.

This will be 19th meeting between the Seahawks-Eagles. Seattle leads this series, 11-7-0.

MONEY LINE: -- Seahawks: -301 — Eagles: +235

POINT SPREAD: -- Seahawks: -6.5 (-110) -- Eagles: +6.5 (-110) -- O/U: 49 (Over -105, Under -115)

HOW TO WATCH:

When: Monday, November 30

Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Start time: 5:15 p.m. PT

TV channel: ESPN

