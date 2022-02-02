How and when to watch Seattle Seahawks in 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

With the AFC and NFC Championship Games in the books, next up is the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, which will be played this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Below is everything you need to know to catch all the action.

Ahead of the all-star event, you can tune into the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, set to air on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN. The showdown will feature AFC and NFC Pro Bowlers competing in such events as Fastest Man, Precision Passing, Best Catch, Thread the Needle, and Dodgeball.

Following a week of events, the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. A two-hour pregame show will lead up to the contest, which is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and linebacker Bobby Wagner were the only two Seattle players initially named to the NFC roster this season but neither will play due to injuries. Quarterback Russell Wilson and tackle Duane Brown, originally named as alternates, have been promoted to the squad as replacements.

