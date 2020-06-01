How to watch Seattle’s overtime thriller vs. San Francisco on MNF tonight

Ready to relive one of the greatest NFL games from the 2019-20 regular season?

It never disappoints when the Seattle Seahawks meet up with divisional rival the San Francisco 49ers, and this was just another example of it.

On a cool, Monday evening at Levi's Stadium in California, the 7-2 Seahawks were looking to make a huge statement in the NFL against the undefeated 8-0 49ers.

Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but it was Seattle's defensive line that led the way, something you couldn't say often last season.

Each team recorded two special teams or defensive touchdowns, highlighted by a scoop and score from Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney:

Make sure you schedule a little additional time on the couch this evening since this game needed an overtime period to determine a winner:

HOW TO WATCH:

WHO: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco

WHAT: Monday Night Football thriller

WHEN: June 1 at 4:30 PM (PT) (original air date Nov. 11, 2019)

WHERE: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV: ESPN

