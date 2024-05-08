WATCH: New seating installed at Frontwave Arena

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Frontwave Arena in North County is making steps toward its completion. Construction crews have begun installing new seats at the $85 million venue, which is scheduled to open in September.

Frontwave Arena is expected to seat at least 7,500 guests and serve as a multi-purpose space for private events.

In addition to being the home stadium for the Major Arena Soccer League’s San Diego Sockers and NBA G League San Diego Clippers, it will also bring a range of anticipated sports events to Oceanside and North County, starting with its opening show of the “Gold Over America Tour” on Sept. 17.

The concert-style athletic performance will feature seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, fellow gymnasts Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Melanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos and more.

Meanwhile, the G League Clippers season will start sometime in November.

Frontwave Arena is located at 3475 Hero Dr. in Oceanside.

