Watch all of Sean Payton’s interviews from Super Bowl media week

After making the rounds at Super Bowl media week last year, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton returned to the Big Game for another round of interviews last week.

Payton, 60, is entering his second season with the Broncos after going 8-9 in 2023. He will hope to get the team back on track in 2024, presumably with a new quarterback.

Payton was representing Zebra Sports as a spokesperson for the company’s RFID technology that tracks athlete performance. After a dozen interviews in 2023, we found six interviews this year (if we missed any, let us know).

Topics included the status of quarterback Russell Wilson (of course) and quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft. You can watch each interview below.

CBS Sports HQ

The Rich Eisen Show

Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams

Jim Rome Show

Mad Dog Sports Radio

"It is what it is."@SeanPayton talks to @AdamSchein about whether he took too much heat for the #Broncos QB situation with Russell Wilson & whether Wilson will be back next year. For more Schein on Sports⬇️

🔊 https://t.co/jP0HFpEWEm

📷 https://t.co/YSXEJxMFgx pic.twitter.com/A3W1Vi7Z7T — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) February 9, 2024

USA TODAY Sports

Payton is 160-98 in his career, including a 152-89 record in 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Having previously won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints, Payton will aim to win a second title with the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire