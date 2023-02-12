Watch all of Sean Payton’s interviews at the Super Bowl

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has already started assembling his coaching staff, but his work with the team will really heat up beginning Monday.

Payton is under contract with Fox through the 2022 NFL season, and the Broncos are allowing him to finish out that contract. So Payton will appear during Fox’s pregame coverage of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“I’m kind of carrying two lunch pails here,” Payton said of joining the Broncos while still working in television.

Payton, by the way, has picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win. “We never want anyone in our division to win anything,” Payton said, referencing the Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Big Game.

In addition to working for Fox this weekend, Payton was also in attendance at the Super Bowl’s media week to represent Zebra Sports as a spokesperson for the company’s RFID technology that tracks athlete performance.

Payton did at least a dozen sit-down interviews at the Super Bowl’s Radio Row. Here are all the interviews we were able to find on YouTube.

The Pat McAfee Show: 27:32

ProFootballTalk: 23:26

Up & Adams: 14:22

The Doug Gottlieb Show: 11:35

Yahoo's Charles Robinson: 11:23

The Jim Rome Show: 8:51

The Rich Eisen Show: 7:50

Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show: 7:05

Good Morning Football: 3:43

New @Broncos HC Sean Payton on Russell Wilson, what brought him to Denver, and the similarities between Russ and Drew Brees. (via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/2hjmsDmobK — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 10, 2023

DNVR Sports: 3:29

To watch Sean Payton’s full introductory press conference with the Broncos from last week, click here.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire