Watch: Sean McVay takes blindside shot to chin from Rams player on sideline

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

Sean McVay got his bell rung early during the Rams-Chiefs game, and it was unfortunately some friendly fire. After the Rams forced the Chiefs to punt on their opening drive, tight end Roger Carter Jr. was running onto the field and inadvertently bumped into McVay.

It was more than a bump, too. His right shoulder pad crushed McVay in the side of his face, leaving the coach feeling his jaw to see if it was still in place. It wasn’t the way he wanted to start the game, and hopefully it’s not an indication of how the day is going to go for his shorthanded Rams.

Here’s a look at the shot McVay took from Carter.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

