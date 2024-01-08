Watch: Sean McVay, Puka Nacua give fiery locker room speeches after Rams’ win

What better way to end the regular season than with a win over the San Francisco 49ers? That’s exactly how the Los Angeles Rams capped things off on Sunday afternoon, beating their rivals by a score of 21-20 at Levi’s Stadium.

Not only did the Rams win, but Puka Nacua broke two rookie receiving records: the most receptions and the most receiving yards in a season. He obviously got a game ball from Sean McVay afterwards, as did Russ Yeast and Carson Wentz, who were big parts of the Rams’ victory over San Francisco.

McVay gave a fiery speech in the locker room, saying the win represented everything the Rams have been about all season. He then handed things over to Nacua, who spiked his game ball and screamed “let’s (expletive) go!”

“Y’all know what it takes. (expletive) love you guys. Ain’t no (expletive) sweeter than this. Rams on three. One, two, three!”

Rob Havenstein got a kick out of Nacua’s speech, asking, “Hey, who let him talk?”

This team is having a ton of fun right now.

LET'S GO! Y'ALL KNOW WHAT IT TAKES! 🗣️ @budlight Victory Speech pic.twitter.com/VIyZAtB4Dl — x – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 8, 2024

