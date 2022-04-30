Watch: Sean McVay was jacked to welcome Logan Bruss to the Rams

Sean McVay loves himself a running back or speedy receiver in the draft, but he also gets fired up for offensive line play.

After the Los Angeles Rams turned in their card with Logan Bruss’ name on it, Les Snead and McVay called the newest member of their offensive line to congratulate him on becoming a Ram. Snead was excited about the pick, but McVay took things to another level when he got on the phone with Bruss.

“Hey, let’s go man! Here we go! You ready to roll or what?!” McVay said loudly to Bruss over the phone. “Hey, we’re going to have a whole Badger line before this thing is all said and done.”

The Rams didn’t reveal the audio from Bruss’ end, but he was probably ready to run through a wall for his new head coach.