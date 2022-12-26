Watch: Sean McVay hands out 5 game balls in locker room after Rams’ big win vs. Broncos

Sean McVay has to be thrilled with the way his players performed on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, dominating from the start en route to a 51-14 win at home. The Los Angeles Rams are still just 5-10 and out of the playoff race, but this was a spectacular win against a good defense.

McVay has credited his guys for the way they’ve continued to battle and compete in a frustrating season, and they certainly showed up against the Broncos on Christmas Day.

After the 37-point win, McVay gave his patented locker room speech and also handed out game balls to five players. It’s not hard to predict which five players got them, though it is somewhat surprising that Baker Mayfield wasn’t among the five.

Here’s a look at the scene in the locker room following the Rams’ big win on Christmas.

