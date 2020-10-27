Watch: Sean McVay hands out 3 game balls after Rams beat Bears

After each win, Sean McVay likes to recognize players, coaches or other staff members for their performances on game day. The Rams typically share a video of him passing out game balls in the locker room, which is a cool peek behind the curtain of what takes place after a victory.

On Monday night, the Rams tweeted a video of McVay passing out game balls, and considering how dominant a performance it was, he could’ve handed out a dozen to his players and coaching staff.

But he limited it to three: one for Johnny Hekker, one for Leonard Floyd, and one for Brandon Staley.





Hekker pinned all five of his punts inside the 10-yard line, which was incredible to watch. Floyd recorded two sacks against his former team, doubling his season total up to this point. Staley led a defense that held the Bears offense to only three points, pitching a shutout in the second half.

All three were deserving of game balls, helping lead the Rams to victory against a 5-1 team.