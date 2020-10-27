Watch: Sean McVay hands out 3 game balls after Rams beat Bears

Cameron DaSilva

After each win, Sean McVay likes to recognize players, coaches or other staff members for their performances on game day. The Rams typically share a video of him passing out game balls in the locker room, which is a cool peek behind the curtain of what takes place after a victory.

On Monday night, the Rams tweeted a video of McVay passing out game balls, and considering how dominant a performance it was, he could’ve handed out a dozen to his players and coaching staff.

But he limited it to three: one for Johnny Hekker, one for Leonard Floyd, and one for Brandon Staley.


Hekker pinned all five of his punts inside the 10-yard line, which was incredible to watch. Floyd recorded two sacks against his former team, doubling his season total up to this point. Staley led a defense that held the Bears offense to only three points, pitching a shutout in the second half.

All three were deserving of game balls, helping lead the Rams to victory against a 5-1 team.