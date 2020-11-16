Watch: Sean McVay gives fiery victory speech after Rams beat Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams are back on track after beating the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday, 23-16. It was a critical bounce-back performance by Sean McVay’s squad, rebounding from a terrible Week 8 loss to the Dolphins.

The bye week appears to be just what the doctor ordered in L.A., as the Rams were efficient on offense and dominant on defense, holding the Seahawks offense in check for 60 minutes.

After the win, McVay gave one of his postgame speeches in the locker room, firing up his players. A win over a division rival always tastes especially sweet, and the Rams will have plenty more opportunities for those with four of their last seven games coming against the NFC West.

Here’s McVay’s locker room speech, which was capped off by a raucous huddle afterwards.

Up next, the Rams will face the Buccaneers in Week 11, a Monday night showdown in Tampa Bay. They can’t come out flat in this game like they did in previous games, needing to keep the gas pedal down after beating the Seahawks at home.