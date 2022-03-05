WATCH: Sean McDermott talks Josh Allen on NFL Network at combine
Each year at the NFL draft, the centerpiece of attention is the quarterback position. For the foreseeable future, the Buffalo Bills will not be concerned with that.
The Bills have Josh Allen. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott is more than relieved about that.
He said as much as the 2022 combine this week while chatting with NFL Network.
“We’ve got our quarterback,” McDermott said.
The coach went on to explain the team’s process of how they came to their conclusions on Allen a few years back.
While the Bills did undoubtedly interact with Allen at the combine back in 2018, McDermott claims they already knew before then that he was their guy.
Check out more from McDermott in the segment below:
When you know, you know.@JoshAllenQB was always our guy. 🤩 #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/WCcDU6vUoF
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 2, 2022
