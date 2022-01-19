WATCH: Sean McDermott’s locker room speech after Bills’ win vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills trimmed their video of head coach Sean McDermott breaking things down in the locker room after their last win a lot.
All we can see from McDermott is a mention of “one at a time” following the wild-card win over the New England Patriots.
The message was then echoed by quarterback Josh Allen as well.
That’s the whole rundown and here’s the full video from the team:
We want more. 👏@FDSportsbook | #NEvsBUF pic.twitter.com/9CBCFKPDJ9
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 16, 2022
