WATCH: Sean McDermott’s locker room speech after Bills’ win vs. Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills trimmed their video of head coach Sean McDermott breaking things down in the locker room after their last win a lot.

All we can see from McDermott is a mention of “one at a time” following the wild-card win over the New England Patriots.

The message was then echoed by quarterback Josh Allen as well.

That’s the whole rundown and here’s the full video from the team:

Related

Report: Giants are 'very interested' in Bills' Brian Daboll

Bills slight road underdog vs. Chiefs in divisional round

Report: Bills' Joe Schoen named among 'strongest candidates' for Giants' GM job

Recommended Stories