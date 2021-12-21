WATCH: Sean McDermott locker room speech post-Panthers win
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not take long to put his attention onto the New England Patriots.
McDermott, only moments after his team beat the Carolina Panthers, 31-14, was already mentioning the Pats during his post-win locker room speech.
“That’s one down, you know who’s up next,” the coach said.
Here’s McDermott full address so you can hear from yourself:
On to New England.@Nextiva | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l0rE4CHM66
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 19, 2021
