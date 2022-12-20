WATCH: Sean McDermott’s Bills locker room speech post-Dolphins win

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Bills defeated the Dolphins in a 32-29 final in Week 15.

The contest was close, tough, and snowy.

After the fact, head coach Sean McDermott reminded his team they showed “guts” and “heart.”

Check out McDermott’s locker room address in the clip below:

Related

Oh no, not again: Bills might have another cold snow game vs. Bears

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa thanks Bills Mafia for past support (video)

Buffalo Bills, all WNY sports teams won on Saturday

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories