WATCH: Sean McDermott’s Bills locker room speech post-Dolphins win
The Bills defeated the Dolphins in a 32-29 final in Week 15.
The contest was close, tough, and snowy.
After the fact, head coach Sean McDermott reminded his team they showed “guts” and “heart.”
Check out McDermott’s locker room address in the clip below:
"That's a playoff berth win."@FDSportsbook | #MIAvsBUF pic.twitter.com/qF02O2xgfH
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 18, 2022
