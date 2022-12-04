WATCH: Sean McDermott’s Bills locker room speech post-Patriots win
After winning for the third time in 12 days and registering their first win in the AFC East in 2022, Bills head coach Sean McDermott credited his team’s leaders for guiding the way.
The Bills (9-3) topped the Patriots (6-6) 24-10 on Thursday, and McDermott sent that message to his team in the locker room following the contest.
Check out the full post-game breakdown below:
Divisional dub!! 👏@FDSportsbook | #BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/v6OPyliCUC
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 2, 2022
