WATCH: Sean McDermott’s Bills locker room speech post-Jets win

Bills head coach Sean McDermott called his team’s win against the Jets a “gutsy” one during his post-game locker room speech.

The Bills won 20-12 and the weather did not help. Regardless, they pulled it off a moved to a 10-3 record.

Check out McDermott’s full breakdown in the locker room along with quarterback Josh Allen below:

Related

Report: Bills' Ryan Bates not expected to have long-term injury Dolphins' Tyreek Hill dealing with injury ahead of facing Bills Jets' Robert Saleh on Bills: 'We're going to see those guys again'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire