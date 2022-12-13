WATCH: Sean McDermott’s Bills locker room speech post-Jets win
Bills head coach Sean McDermott called his team’s win against the Jets a “gutsy” one during his post-game locker room speech.
The Bills won 20-12 and the weather did not help. Regardless, they pulled it off a moved to a 10-3 record.
Check out McDermott’s full breakdown in the locker room along with quarterback Josh Allen below:
That's a gutsy win. 👊@FDSportsbook | #NYJvsBUF pic.twitter.com/w0b3U2jaSm
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 11, 2022
