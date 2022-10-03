WATCH: Sean McDermott’s Bills locker room speech post-Ravens win

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a flare for the dramatic in his team’s locker room following their Week 4 win over the Ravens.

McDermott, after the 23-20 victory, had one question for his players… after a bit of a pause.

“How about those boys from Buffalo,” McDermott began.

For the rest of his postgame speech to his players, see the attached video below:

