WATCH: Sean McDermott’s Bills locker room speech post-Ravens win
Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a flare for the dramatic in his team’s locker room following their Week 4 win over the Ravens.
McDermott, after the 23-20 victory, had one question for his players… after a bit of a pause.
“How about those boys from Buffalo,” McDermott began.
For the rest of his postgame speech to his players, see the attached video below:
🗣 HOW BOUT THOSE BOYS FROM BUFFALO?!#BUFvsBAL | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/oG1jvvzL0e
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 2, 2022
