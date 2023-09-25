WATCH: Sean McDermott’s Bills locker room speech post-Commanders win

Sean McDermott is finding a bit of a theme in his post-win locker room speeches. Or the play of his team is leading him there.

After a rout of the Raiders in Week 2, McDermott made sure to point out the positive play of players in the trenches. After a 37-3 beatdown of the Commanders? More of the same.

“Play with an edge,” McDermott said. “Play with a damn edge, that’s good stuff right there.”

Check out McDermott full breakdown in the locker room below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire