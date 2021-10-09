WATCH: Sean Clifford runs up middle of Iowa defense for TD

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford certainly found a way to brush off a rough first play from scrimmage. After leading Penn State to a touchdown after falling behind 3-0 early in the game, Clifford took manners into his own hands… or his feet as it were.

Clifford took a run up the middle of the Iowa defense in a 2nd-and-goal situation and found a way to get the ball into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the season. The score gave Penn State a 14-3 lead midway through the first quarter.

👀 @PennStateFball takes the 14-3 lead in Iowa City pic.twitter.com/gyv8QQ9XMA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Penn State scored two touchdowns in the first quarter against an Iowa defense that entered the week allowing just 11.6 points per game, good for second in the nation behind only Georgia. Considering Clifford has also been intercepted twice at that point in the game, that is an absurd stat.

Penn State was on the move with a 14-3 lead as the first quarter came to a close.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.