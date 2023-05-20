Watch: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s monster 300+ yard game vs. Utah

The Seattle Seahawks needed a legitimate No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and it sure looks like they found one. With their second first round pick in the 2023 NFL draft the Seahawks selected the Buckeye standout receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

For anyone who watched him play at Ohio State, draft night was rather exciting. Smith-Njigba is a dynamic player who not only is going to provide the appropriate level of splash on game day, but fits a distinct need for this team.

What better way to get pumped to see this young man in navy and neon than watching his historic Rose Bowl performance against Utah. Smith-Njigba hauled in 15 passes for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns.

You’re going to want to watch this.

