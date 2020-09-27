Watch: Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf goes full Leon Lett, costs his team a touchdown

If you’ve watched football long enough, you’ll see just about everything. If you watch it longer than that, you’ll see just about everything twice.

On Sunday afternoon, Russell Wilson of the Seahawks was busy doing what Russell Wilson has been doing all season — cooking defenses to a nice golden brown. Sadly, second-year receiver, who is already responsible for a few of Wilson’s rare incompletions, wasn’t on the same page. As he took in one of Wilson’s gorgeous deep passes (when you hear everyone say that Wilson is the NFL’s best deep-ball thrower, believe it), Metcalf was wide open against Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs. All Metcalf had to do was to hold onto the ball and coast into the end zone.

This, he did not do.





Metcalf is one of the NFL’s best young receivers, but this lack of situational awareness is inexcusable, and if the Seahawks lose this game, he’ll have a lot of questions to answer. The ball went out of the end zone, and the Cowboys were awarded the ball at their own 20-yard line.

Where have we seen this before? Why, in Super Bowl XXVII, of course! Here, Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett recovers a fumble from Bills backup quarterback (and current Colts head coach) Frank Reich. The Cowboys were already up, 52-17, so it’s not like this affected the game, but Bills receiver Don Beebe wasn’t having it.

So, when we refer to someone going “Full Leon Lett,” this is what we mean. Never go Full Leon Lett under any circumstances. Or Full D.K. Metcalf, for that matter.