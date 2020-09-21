WATCH: Seahawks stuff Cam Newton in goal line stand to beat Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

WHAT. A. GAME.

There's just something about these two teams, the Seahawks and Patriots, that makes for an instant classic.

Hosting New England Sunday Night, the Seahawks punted the ball away to the Patriots inside two minutes, leading 35-30.

Then the Pats marched down the field.

Two completed passes of 13 and 17 yards to N'Keal Harry.

Then, an 18 yard pass to Julian Edelman.

And another 12 yards to Harry.

Now, with three seconds on the clock with the game on the line, the Patriots lined up in the shot gun.

The Seahawks stacked the box...

One play, for the win.

STOPPED!!!

LJ Collier was credited with the tackle as it seemed everyone knew Newton would call his own number after already scoring two rushing touchdowns.

The Seahawks were ready.

35-30.

2-0.

Check back for more from Joe Fann and the Seahawks postgame press conference