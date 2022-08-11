How and when to watch Seahawks at Steelers preseason Week 1
The Seattle Seahawks head out to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason. The matchup will also mark the first-ever preseason contest between the two teams.
While many players from both rosters are expected to get some time on the field, the starting quarterbacks for both clubs have been officially announced. Geno Smith will get the nod for Seattle and Mitch Trubisky for Pittsburgh.
Below is everything you need to know to catch the action this weekend.
WHEN: Saturday, August 13 at 4:00 p.m. PT
WHERE: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh
TV: KING, channel 5 in the Seattle area
RADIO: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM
STREAM: Seahawks.com and the team’s mobile app
