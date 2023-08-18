Watch: Seahawks share priceless Pete Carroll QB highlight reel

There may be a handful of other head coaches around the NFL who are better at what they do, but nobody is having more fun than Pete Carroll.

Last night the Seahawks shared this fun cut-up of coach Carroll playing quarterback at practice, with some slight edits thrown in. Watch.

QB Pete coming soon to Quarterback on @netflix 📺 pic.twitter.com/CEskVNUtLr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 18, 2023

