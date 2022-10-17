Watch: Seahawks rookie cornerbacks impress again vs. Cardinals

It’s still far too early to turn in any kind of definitive verdict, but through six games the Seahawks’ 2022 draft class looks absolutely sensational.

While there’s several standouts in this class, nobody has been more impressive than Seattle’s two rookies at cornerback. In Sunday’s 19-9 win over the Cardinals, Coby Bryant forced another fumble, bringing his season total to four – which leads the league. Meanwhile, Tariq Woolen notched another interception – his fourth in as many games. That ties him with Jordan Poyer for the high mark in the NFL.

Watch Brian Baldinger break down yet another exciting performance from Nos. 8 and 27.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire