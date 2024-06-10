Watch: Seahawks rookie AJ Barner picks between NBA all-time greats

The NBA Finals are in full swing, with the Boston Celtics taking a 2-0 lead over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks last night. Naturally, a lot of NFL players are closely following the Finals and are fans of the game themselves. We can apparently count Seahawks rookie tight end AJ Barner among them. After OTAs practice last week Barner was asked to pick between a series of all-time greats from the NBA.

Barner inexplicably picked Allen Iverson over both Magic Johnson and Kevin Garnett and gave a very unfortunate wrong answer at the end, but otherwise he got most of them right. Observe.

We’re convinced that nobody who picks LeBron in these scenarios actually got to see Jordan play in his prime. James’ longevity is undeniably impressive and he’s a strong No. 2 all time, but Michael simply accomplished a whole lot more in fewer years while competing in a far more physical and slower-paced era.

