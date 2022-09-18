WATCH: Seahawks RB throws INT to Charvarius Ward
The Seahawks tried getting tricky in the red zone. It didn’t work. Their running back DeeJay Dallas tried throwing it after running to the right edge. His pass floated and 49ers CB Charvarius Ward had it read the whole way. He grabbed the interception to keep Seattle out of the end zone. It was San Francisco’s second takeaway of the day.