Watch: Seahawks RB Chris Carson in brutal workout video
NFL players are a different breed of athlete compared to your average weekend warrior. Watch Seahawks running back Chris Carson in what appears to be a brutal core/upper-body workout.
Just an UNREAL workout from Chris Carson 😳 @ccarson_32 (via @SeedmanJoel) pic.twitter.com/FRoxzrD8GY
— Overtime (@overtime) September 2, 2021
Now if you’ll excuse us, we tore several muscles watching that.
