WATCH: Seahawks RB Alex Collins scores his first touchdown in nearly two years originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Alex Collins hadn’t stepped on an NFL football field for nearly two years until last week.

Just a dozen days after being signed to the Seattle Seahawks for a second time, the 2016 fifth-round pick found the endzone on Sunday to give Seattle the 7-3 edge over the Los Angeles Rams.

Collins put the Seahawks on the board at the 6-minute mark of the first quarter when he ran in a 13-yard touchdown, his first since November 18, 2018.

WATCH:

Alex Collins runs it in for the 1️⃣3️⃣-yard TD! 🙌



Q1: SEA 7, LAR 3



📺: #SEAvsLAR on FOX pic.twitter.com/ofLItI3BXN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 15, 2020

[Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast]

It was also his first score with the Seahawks since October 2016.

The Seahawks were in desperate need for Collins assistance as their backfield was once again been hampered by injuries. Starting backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde were ruled out of Sunday’s contest. DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer are also available in Week 10.

Seattle trails the Los Angeles Rams 10-7 at the end of the first quarter in their first game at SoFi Stadium.

How to watch & live stream: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 10