Watch: Seahawks QBs Sam Howell and Geno Smith throwing at OTAs

The Seattle Seahawks held their first OTAs practice of the year that was open to the media on Wednesday. We learned a lot about how new head coach Mike Macdonald runs things and where this team stands as the first major phase of the offseason gets going.

One of the more interesting things we learned is that quarterbacks won’t be wearing red jerseys in Macdonald’s practices the way they did under Pete Carroll. Starter Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell were spotted wearing throwback blue jerseys, while the rest of the offense wore the navy blue tops. Here are all the clips we could find of Seattle’s two quarterbacks throwing the rock around at practice.

Geno Smith, Sam Howell throwing up the seams

Smith and Howell throwing hook and stick routes

Geno Smith, Sam Howell throw to wide receivers and tight ends at #Seahawks OTAs ⁦⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/wNTp5V8JMu — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 22, 2024

Howell airs one out for Jaxon Smith-Njigba

We also heard from Macdonald after practice. Here’s what he had to say about his quarterbacks.

Mike Macdonald comments on QBs

Here was Mike Macdonald lauding Smith’s work ethic and sharing his early impressions of QB2 Sam Howell. Smith took all of the first-team reps today, by the way. pic.twitter.com/PbC8p7rIzy — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire