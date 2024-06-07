Watch: New Seahawks QB P.J. Walker’s 2020 highlights from the XFL

The Seattle Seahawks signed former Browns, Panthers, and XFL quarterback P.J. Walker earlier this week. The move is clearly one to fill out the open QB3 position, but it does give Seattle another quarterback with a big arm and plenty of upside.

Walker’s NFL career is largely defined by occasional starts and glimmers of quality play, but what really gave him another shot in the league is how he performed in the XFL. Attempting its first reboot in the spring of 2020, the XFL was off to a strong start before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

Walker was the star of the league for the Houston Roughnecks. While playing for Houston, Walker had 15 touchdown passes against only four interceptions. His impressive highlight reel from his 5-0 season can be seen below.

