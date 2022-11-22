Watch: Seahawks players share their favorite Thanksgiving dish

There are some good games on tap for the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate on Thursday. The suddenly-hot Lions host the Bills in the matinee, then the Giants and Cowboys play in a game with huge playoff implications, then the Patriots and Vikings close things out. However, the main attraction for the holiday is always the food.

Watch several Seahawks players share what their favorite dish is for Thanksgiving.

Almost time to eat. 😌 What's your favorite Thanksgiving dish? pic.twitter.com/KK60FUTzAq — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 21, 2022

List

NFC Playoff Picture: Niners take No. 3 seed, Seahawks drop to No. 7

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire