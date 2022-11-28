Watch: Seahawks OLB Darrell Taylor takes 12th man idea a little too far

It’s been a rough third year in the NFL for Seahawks outside linebacker Darrell Taylor. After posting 6.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits last year, he was supposed to have a breakout season and become one of the team’s two starters on the edge opposite Uchenna Nwosu.

It hasn’t happened. Taylor has rarely made a positive impact on the field this season and he’s graded out as their second-worst defender among those players with a significant snap count. Taylor has just three sacks and four QB hits for the season. It seems he’s desperate enough to make a difference that he’s willing to charge onto the field before the whistle blows.

On Quandre Diggs’ first interception of the day against Derek Carr, you can see Taylor running onto the field from the sideline to make a block before Diggs is forced out of bounds.

After Derek Carr's first Interception, a 12th player from the Seahawks bench ran onto the field and started blocking 😂 pic.twitter.com/x4CDDSfdlI — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) November 28, 2022

It seems Taylor’s illegal entry onto the field went unnoticed by the officiating crew, but they certainly made up for it by punishing Seattle in crunch time. In the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, they reversed a fumble by Josh Jacobs and a catch by DK Metcalf. Together, those bad calls helped push the game into overtime.

