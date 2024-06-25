Watch: Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe highlights from the 2023 season

One of many Seahawks players who should be excited about getting to work with new head coach Mike Macdonald is third-year edge rusher Boye Mafe. Last season Mafe had a breakout year, posting nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits and nine tackles for a loss.

Here are 52 seconds of Mafe’s best work from the 2023 season.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks announce 1 free agent signing, 3 roster cuts

Ranking the NFL’s top 32 right tackles by annual salary

All 32 head coaches ranked by Coach of the Year odds

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire