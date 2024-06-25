Watch: Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe highlights from the 2023 season
One of many Seahawks players who should be excited about getting to work with new head coach Mike Macdonald is third-year edge rusher Boye Mafe. Last season Mafe had a breakout year, posting nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits and nine tackles for a loss.
Here are 52 seconds of Mafe’s best work from the 2023 season.
Not even in final form yet#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/laXOzZHVF7
— ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) June 22, 2024
