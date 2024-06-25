Advertisement

Watch: Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe highlights from the 2023 season

tim weaver

One of many Seahawks players who should be excited about getting to work with new head coach Mike Macdonald is third-year edge rusher Boye Mafe. Last season Mafe had a breakout year, posting nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits and nine tackles for a loss.

Here are 52 seconds of Mafe’s best work from the 2023 season.

