Watch: Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch visits New Orleans

Calling celebrities “national treasures” is a rather common phrase in our current collective lexicon, but sometimes it’s more than appropriate. Take for example former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. During his playing days, Lynch was already one of the more unique personalities, but a quiet one.

Now that he is a retired man, Lynch has gone full-blown celebrity, famous for his remarkable personality, and we’re all better for it. Recently, Lynch visited the Big Easy to “apologize” for his legendary BeastQuake run against the hometown Saints.

Marshawn Lynch is a national treasure

pic.twitter.com/w3zlQMv2EQ — Joey (@SoManyWays2Joey) October 20, 2023

Like the Tweet says, Marshawn Lynch is indeed a national treasure.

