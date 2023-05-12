Watch: Seahawks GM John Schneider on Jamal Adams’ injury, Bobby Wagner’s return

Tim Weaver

Seahawks general manager John Schneider was a guest on the Riche Eisen show earlier this week. Watch JS talk about Jamal Adams’ injury, Bobby Wagner’s big return and more in the video below.

