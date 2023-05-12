Watch: Seahawks GM John Schneider on Jamal Adams’ injury, Bobby Wagner’s return
Seahawks general manager John Schneider was a guest on the Riche Eisen show earlier this week. Watch JS talk about Jamal Adams’ injury, Bobby Wagner’s big return and more in the video below.
🗣️ @Seahawks GM John Schneider
Talked when @Prez might be back and mending fences & what it’ll be like when @bwagz hits the home field in his return this fall with the #Seahawks decision maker:#NFL #NFLScheduleRelease pic.twitter.com/YpAHEXcIIg
— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 11, 2023
