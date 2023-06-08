Watch: Seahawks first-rounders Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon go 1-on-1

The Seahawks got two first-round picks in this year’s draft. At yesterday’s minicamp practice, we got a brief look at wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba going one-on-one against cornerback Devon Witherspoon in 7-on-7 drills.

Watch JSN get separation and beat Witherspoon over the top for a touchdown.

Video: #Seahawks rookie 1st round picks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs CB Devon Witherspoon 🔥 JSN won this round, Devon will probably win the next.pic.twitter.com/brDiRtbiYB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 8, 2023

The team initially shared this clip but then deleted it, perhaps to save face for their No. 5 overall pick.

If you’re wondering why, it’s likely because some fans may take this one play and blow it entirely out of proportion, drawing broad conclusions about one or the other first-rounder – even though it’s literally the second week of June and none of what we’re seeing really means anything.

The truth is even during the regular season no one rep is gospel – especially for players in their first year in the league. So, for the record: Witherspoon was a sensation in man coverage at Illinois and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be at the next level, as well. Also, Smith-Njigba is going to make a whole lot of good cornerbacks look bad – especially when he’s working from the slot against off-coverage like that.

Speaking of the slot – Witherspoon played all over the field in college, so we may see him in that role from time to time. However, we expect him to eventually be starting at the left boundary spot, currently occupied by veteran Mike Jackson. Jackson isn’t just letting go, though. He nabbed an interception at yesterday’s practice and has gotten glowing reviews for his work this offseason.

