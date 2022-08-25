Watch: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tries his hand at QB at practice
The Seahawks might have the most pathetic quarterback situation in the NFL this year, at least according to some folks. If Geno Smith and Drew Lock both don’t work out, they could always rely on their new scout-team QB…
Watch head coach Pete Carroll make a few throws at practice.
QB situation so bad for the Seahawks Pete is like fine I'll do it myself #Seahawks #Seattle #PeteCarroll pic.twitter.com/98JmJkgJ9o
— Glen Chisholm 🏈🖖♿ (@glenchisholm) August 25, 2022
