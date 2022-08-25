Watch: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tries his hand at QB at practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pete Carroll
    Pete Carroll
    American football player and coach

The Seahawks might have the most pathetic quarterback situation in the NFL this year, at least according to some folks. If Geno Smith and Drew Lock both don’t work out, they could always rely on their new scout-team QB…

Watch head coach Pete Carroll make a few throws at practice.

Related

Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'may have 2 No. 1 quarterbacks'

List

Seahawks vs. Cowboys: 7 players who need a strong final preseason game

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories