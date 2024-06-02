Watch: Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald breaks down different pressures

Aside from former Michigcan head coach Jim Harbaugh, easily the most sought after coaching candidate was Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The Seattle Seahawks, suddenly in the market for a new head coach, were patient and waited until after the conference championship games to snag Macdonald.

Fortunately, their patience was a virtue as Macdonald became the ninth head coach in franchise history. Lauded as a defensive guru and teacher of the game, it is clear the Seahawks brought him in to finally fix their pourus defense. But what kind of teacher is he? Well, we at Seahawks Wire thought it would be prudent to show everyone a glimpse of what he is like.

Below is a video from a Ravens fan YouTube page where he is breaking down pressures. The five-minute video is below and is well worth a watch!

It is going to be hard for fans to not be excited to see what Macdonald can do for Seattle’s defense. We will get a first look in Week 1 as the Seahawks take on Sean Payton and Bo Nix’ Denver Broncos at Lumen Field.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire