Watch: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen offers advice to NFL draft prospects

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen was projected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL draft but he had to wait until the fifth round to finally hear his name called.

Woolen was at UTSA’s pro day yesterday and he offered some advice for the next class of prospects. Watch.

A guest appearance at #UTSA Pro Day from alum & #Seahawks Pro Bowl DB Tariq Woolen (@_Tariqwoolen). Woolen famously turned heads in the predraft process last year, running a 4.26. Seattle took him 5th round, and he led the NFL in INTs. His message to the next wave of prospects: pic.twitter.com/Vdd12Rgkfw — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) March 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire