Watch: Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Reenacts the Allen Iverson Step-Over Following Touchdown

Players have been going all out on celebrating touchdowns this week.

The Chicago Bears set the standard Thursday afternoon, and the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins did everything they could to keep that same energy going in the second Thanksgiving game.

On Sunday, Tyler Lockett of the Seahawks decided to join in on the fun after a score against the Panthers by recreating one of the most iconic basketball celebrations of all-time: Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue.

worth the wait pic.twitter.com/0fwMZv6Xuq — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) November 25, 2018

Lockett hit em with the Iverson stepover ???????????? @TDLockett12 pic.twitter.com/JhvxIHTvCk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 25, 2018

The look down is what really sells it.