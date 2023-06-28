WATCH: Scouting process for Bills GM Brandon Beane

A lot comes to the forefront for the Buffalo Bills’ front office once the NFL draft comes and goes. 2023 was no different.

However, there is a lot more work done before the three-day event the draft is. The Bills decided to give a behind-the-scenes look into what goes down for the front office during the months leading up to the draft.

Check out the YouTube player above for the team’s video which follows the likes of general manager Brandon Beane, assistant GM Brian Gaine and director of pro personnel Terrance Gray.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire