Watch: Scottie Scheffler misses putt from 1ft 10in as record-breaking run ends

Scottie Scheffler claimed a spike mark veered his ball offline - Getty Images/Logan Riely

Scottie Scheffler’s record-breaking streak came to an ignominious end on Friday when he missed a putt measuring just 1ft 10in at the Houston Open.

The world No 1 seemed certain to extend his remarkable run of 28 consecutive rounds under par on the PGA Tour as he sized up a six-footer for a four on the 18th that would have given him a 68.

Not only did he yank that, but incredibly the tiddler for bogey also lipped out and the resulting six saw him card a level-par 70.

With typical placidity, the composed Texan brushed off the error, claiming a spike mark veered his ball offline.

“No, I do that all the time,” Scheffler quipped when asked if it was due to a mental lapse. “You never really know what’s going to be up there around the cup on 18. I felt like I hit a good putt on the first one, but the second one I guess just hit a little fast and didn’t see a spike mark there.”

Akshay Bhatia held the previous under-par record with 27, but Scheffler surpassed that with Thursday’s opening 65 at Memorial Park. Tiger Woods holds the record of consecutive rounds at par or better (52), set across the 2000 and 2001 seasons. Scheffler’s current streak of 29 rounds of par or better remains intact.

And on five-under, Scheffler still goes into the third round with live chances of winning a third title on the bounce – a feat not achieved on the US circuit since Dustin Johnson seven years ago. He is four behind Ryder Cup teammate Tony Finau, who fired a course record 62.

With the first round of the Masters just 12 days away, Scheffler’s rivals will doubtless take heart from the mistake. The 27-year-old is as low as 7-2 with the bookmakers to don his second green jacket in three years, with Rory McIlroy a distant second favourite at 12-1.

Scheffler had endured his torments on the greens before prevailing at Bay Hill. His display in Orlando, and his victory the next week at The Players, featured much-improved performances with the putter and with his peerless ball-striking Scheffler appeared the complete package.

However, as always with golf, gremlins lurk in the shadows.