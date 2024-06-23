Watch: Scotland fans deliver spine-tingling rendition of ‘Flower Of Scotland’ at Euro 2024

Scotland fans in full voice at Euro 2024 - AP/Fabrice Coffrini

Scotland fans in Stuttgart could not be accused of failing to do their bit for Steve Clarke’s side as they delivered one of the most spine-tingling national anthems of the European Championship so far ahead of their showdown match with Hungary.

Having lost their Group A opener to Germany and taken a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Scotland knew they would likely need a victory to book their place in the last-16, either through qualification as one of the top-two teams in the group or by finishing as one of the four best third-place finishers.

While victory over Hungary would not mathematically book Scotland a place in the knockout stages, it would require a series of results to go against them to eliminate them after the group stage, with four points likely to be enough to make the next round.

The Tartan Army, therefore, were in limbo in Stuttgart, determined to stay in Germany for another week after taking widespread plaudits for their support and behaviour since the tournament began.

One aspect of the fanatical support that has been picked out is the national anthem, with supporters belting out ‘Flower Of Scotland’ at the top of their voice that has made for must-watch viewing.

‌A familiar sound to any Six Nations supporters, Telegraph Sport declared the anthem the best of the rugby championship earlier this year, and the same argument is being made of the ongoing Euro 2024, with several noting on social media how Scotland’s anthem eclipses England’s ‘God Save The King’.

Sheffield United’s Leeds-born forward Oli McBurnie was among them, posting on social media: “Flower of Scotland is the best national anthem by a country mile.”

The anthem in Stuttgart on Sunday night will likely be regarded as one of those ‘I was there’ moments of the Euros as given Scotland’s precarious position in the group, who knows when they will see the likes again.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.