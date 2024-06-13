Watch: Scotland fan falls off pub table while playing bagpipes as Tartan Army descends on Munich

The bagpipe player got back to his feet after his spill - TikTok/@scottishmaninavan

The Tartan Army has arrived in Munich in style, with tens of thousands of Scotland fans taking over the city centre ahead of Friday’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

Legions of Scotland supporters, many of them sporting kilts, have made their way to Germany for the national team’s first overseas tournament since 1998.

Thousands of supporters were already enjoying the German sunshine on Wednesday, before more and more followed over the past 24 hours as Marienplatz, the central square in Munich, became a sea of blue shirts.

Wouldn't be the Tartan Army without the bagpipes. 🤣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿pic.twitter.com/uVfW3Rz5AM — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 13, 2024

Footage posted on social media shows how one bagpiper toppled off a table as he serenaded a packed bar of Scotland supporters in the city. The man in question was thankfully unhurt, and quickly returned to his musical performance.

There have been difficult moments for some supporters and the local authorities, however, with some Scotland supporters coming under attack on Wednesday night.

A reporter from the Daily Record witnessed an eruption of violence in Munich as two thugs began throwing chairs at a group of fans who were drinking in a beer garden in Marienplatz.

A scuffle then broke out, with the assailants proceeding to throw glasses at the group. Police soon arrived at the scene, with Scotland fans reportedly singing “cheerio, cheerio” as the two men were arrested and taken away.

Scotland face Germany on Friday before they meet Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday and Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Robertson calls on Scots to make history

Andy Robertson has urged his Scotland team to achieve “legendary” status and make history at this summer’s European Championship as they look to become the first squad in the country’s history to progress from the group stages of a major tournament.

Robertson, the Liverpool defender and Scotland captain, said the players have no intention of leaving Germany with any regrets as they look to move past their disappointing showing at Euro 2020.

Germany are heavy favourites for the tournament opener but Robertson insisted that Scotland are ready for the challenge that awaits them at the Allianz Arena. Scotland then face Switzerland and Hungary in their group, with most observers expecting those three teams to be in a fight to progress with Germany.

Andy Robertson: 'We don't want to have any regrets' - PA Wire/Andrew Milligan

“Qualifying for the Euros was massive for us and then to get to two in a row was incredible,” said Robertson. “But now we want to compete. Last time we thought we could have done better. We don’t want to have any regrets this time.

“What is the worst that can happen? We go into the long list of teams that have failed to make it out of the group? That is the worst that can happen. So let’s start from that point and move on from it. We believe we can be the team that can create history.

“We have put ourselves in a good position to do so by qualifying, first and foremost. Let’s see what we can do. We are excited by the challenge and what is ahead. If we can perform the way I know we can perform, then I believe we can be the ones who create history.

“We know that is at stake. We can be the first team ever to do that [reach the knockout stages]. There are a lot of incentives to go and do well but that is the main one, to become a legendary squad. That one, for me, is one that is driving us forward, to be the first team in the knockouts, because you never know what can happen in the knockout stages.”

Asked about the magnitude of the challenge facing Scotland, Clarke said: “One of the mantras I have always had is to respect everyone and fear no one. We have respect for the host nation, we know they are a good team. But hopefully we can show everyone we are a good team as well.”

Steve Clarke is fully aware of the scale of task facing Scotland in Munich - Getty Images/FABRICE COFFRINI

Robertson suffered an injury scare earlier in the week when he was forced out of a training session in front of the watching media. The 30-year-old said he will be fully fit for Friday’s match, though, when his experience and defensive quality could prove crucial against Germany’s collection of attackers.

“Physically I am good, mentally I am good,” he said. “It was a little scare. It wasn’t great that your cameras were in because it was just precautionary, really. I had an ankle injury from March and I have obviously been nursing it a little bit from then on, but it feels good and is in a good place now. We were pretty relaxed about the situation — maybe some others weren’t, in particular my family before I could phone them. But I am all good, good to go. We are ready and we are excited. It has to be time to show what we can do.”

Scotland cheered on by enough fans to fill Aberdeen population

By Neil Johnston

Nearly four per cent of the population of Scotland could descend on Germany as the Euros get under way.

The British Consulate in Munich has estimated as many as 200,000 Scotland fans could arrive in Germany for the group stages.

Scotland take on hosts and four-time World Cup winners Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024, the first major tournament abroad for the Tartan Army since France 1998.

The number of Scotland fans descending on Munich for the tournament’s opener dwarfs the 40,000 England fans expected to arrive in Gelsenkirchen in northern Germany for the Three Lions’ first match against Serbia on Sunday.

Munich Tourist Board has said it expects up to 100,000 Scots over the next two days, nearly the equivalent of all of Dundee and around one in 50 of the nation’s entire population.

However the consulate’s upper estimate would see the equivalent of all of Aberdeen, Scotland’s third biggest city, visit Germany. Scotland has a population of 5.5 million.

Speaking last month Mark Dittmer-Odell, the British consulate in Munich, said that 500,000 fans from the UK will visit Germany during the Euros, but nearly half of these were expected to be from Scotland, even though there is less chance of the Tartan Army seeing football beyond the group stages.

“We are estimating that 500,000 fans will travel from the UK and up to 200,000 could be Scotland fans,” he said

“I think the first thing to say for anyone coming, with a ticket or not, is plan your stay ahead. You might not be able to get yourself accommodation on the fly,” said Mr Dittmer-Odell.”

He also advised all fans not to drink too much in the beer halls of Munich.

“The second thing we would always say is be aware of cultural sensitivities. We would say that for anyone travelling.

“The final thing, and we are realistic about this, is we know people will want to come here and have a drink - the beer is Bavaria is world famous, but please drink in moderation.”

