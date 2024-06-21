Watch: Scaroni and Furlani arrive for San Siro WeBuild meeting

Earlier today it was reported that AC Milan and Inter representatives would meet today to see WeBuild’s plans for the San Siro renovation, and a video has emerged of the Rossoneri’s representatives arriving.

In recent weeks, Mayor Beppe Sala has been critical of Inter and Milan’s respective decisions to move away from San Siro, and his words have not had an effect on the plans for both. Instead, things could not be better as the plans progress well.

For the Rossoneri, the San Donato project has gone from strength to strength, and the most recent one was yesterday when it was reported that the Lombardy Region were ready to accept the idea of the San Donato project.

With the news of the positives, it seems like the last chance for any plans for San Siro to have much effect is today, and it was reported earlier today that representatives from both city rivals would attend a meeting to listen to the proposed plans from WeBuild, and MilanPress have captured a video of Milan’s representatives arriving at the Palazzo Marino where the meeting is being held, which can be seen below.

