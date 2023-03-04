Watch: Sauce Gardner says he was uncomfortable with Seahawks interview

The Seattle Seahawks have developed a reputation of being one of the most player-friendly environments in the NFL, especially for defensive backs. This is thanks to head coach Pete Carroll, who has cultivated one of the strongest cultures in the league.

Many young players thrive in Seattle’s program, as Carroll brings his collegiate background to full use to help acclimate them to the NFL. However, not every player is down with Carroll’s unique style.

Reigning New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year, was asked at the Scouting Combine about his experience last year and he wasn’t exactly thrilled with his Seahawks experience.

Sauce Gardner says his most uncomfortable pre-draft interview was with the Seahawks with Pete Carroll being too close to him and cutting him off 😯 pic.twitter.com/LSL7lZjOyL — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 3, 2023

NFL coaches are (in)famous for asking bizarre questions or holding unusual interviews as part of the process to determine what players are made of and how they can handle quick on their feet, so to speak. Carroll is no stranger to this. Afterall, look how he responded to wide receiver DK Metcalf when he came in for his pre-draft interview.

DK Metcalf showed up shirtless to his predraft interview with the @seahawks and then Pete Carroll joined in 🤣 The star receiver shed tears of joy after getting picked 64th overall @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/8HuIxSQAJM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2021

Seattle was never in a position to draft Gardner, as he went No. 4 overall and the Seahawks were No. 9. While Seattle missed out on Gardner, they certainly hit on Tariq Woolen, who could be as good – if not perhaps better – than Gardner.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire