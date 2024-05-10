How to watch Saturday's Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes Saturday at Darlington Raceway while celebrating Throwback Weekend.

Kyle Larson won last season's spring race at Darlington. He will not be in the lineup to defend his Xfinity win. Neither will Denny Hamlin, who won last September's race at Darlington.

Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones are the only drivers in the lineup with previous Xfinity wins at Darlington Raceway.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:48 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will take place at 1:10 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 1:30 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.8 miles) on the 1.366-mile paved track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying takes place Friday at 5:35 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for generally sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek started from pole and led a race-high 57 laps. He won stage 2. Kyle Larson started third and led 46 laps. He won stage 1. Larson received a speeding penalty at the start of the final stage and worked his way back through the field before the final restart with seven laps left in the race. Larson got next to leader Nemechek on the final lap of the race and the two drivers made contact multiple times while racing for the win. Larson prevailed after bouncing off the Turn 4 wall and sending Nemechek spinning. Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Austin Hill rounded out the top four. Nemechek settled for fifth after his crash.